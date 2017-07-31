IT'S A MEME BATH BOMB DO YOU REALLY CARE ABOUT THE HEALTH BENEFITS
All Natural Ingredients
We use coconut oil, arrowroot powder, and essence salts in the bath bombs to moisturize the skin
It's okay if your skin is as sensitive as you because our bath bombs are chemical free and can be used on sensitive skin
Unlike some other brand, we don't use Sodium laureth sulfate as a foaming agent, which has a history of reacting poorly with certain skin types.
It Smells So-So-So Good
Our ingredients are ethically sourced in our manufacturing plant in North Carolina. We literally grow trees in the back and harvest the apple from there.
Our unique selection of fragrance ensures that everyone within a 3-mile radius knows that you just took a bath with a bath bomb
Made in the USA
We're partnering with a very sweet 60 year-old man name Jonathan (hi!!) from North Carolina with decades of experience in cosmetics and bath bombs to create this disappointing masterpiece for you.
This bath bomb producer is certified to be organic as well as vegan.
I think we're creating jobs in America. Not too sure yet.
Questions that a 5 year old can answer
Can I use this if I have sensitive skin?
Unlike other bath bomb makers, we don't use sodium laureth sulfate, a foaming agent that many companies use to produce the soapy effects. Instead, we opt for all natural ingredients to ensure that everyone can use the bath bomb regardless of their skin type, age, race, ethnicity, and national origin, range of abilities, sexual orientation, gender identity, financial means, education, and political perspective.
Do you ship to [country far far away]
We ship to every country in the world via USPS First Class parcel. Shipping to Canada takes 5-14 days and everywhere else 7-22 days.
But what about North Korea?
Can you imagine shipping any type of 'bomb' to North Korea at this time?
No? Because you only think about yourself.
I dropped my bath bomb in the water and it dissolved
That's what bath bombs do
Will there be more memes coming?
Absolutely! We just wanted to start off with a small selection at launch because we want to ensure quality is put into every one of these before we increase production and offer more variety.
2 years ago my ex gf told me I would never amount to anything. Due to scientific limitations, how was she able to predict the future so accurately?
It's mathematics actually. When she said you would never amount to anything she was talking about the Limit as time t approaches infinity. For the countable future you will always be something it's just as time goes on you will approach not amounting to anything. But don't feel too good about yourself, even though you amount to something (all be it minuscule at this point) to predict that you were convergent to 0, you must have had a strong series of failure for her to make her model.
How do I tell my parents that I don't want to be a doctor anymore?
This is usually a tough conversation for a lot of people to have. If you grew up wanting to be a doctor because of strict parental expectations, you might not know what you want to do besides being a doctor. In confronting your parents, it could be difficult because you don't want to upset them or strain your relationship. However, if this career path is indeed not one that you are passionate about and enjoy, it is better to stop it now than later.
Talk to your parents in a calm and non-confrontational tone. At the end of the day, this is your future, and all parents just wants to see their children be healthy and in a secure career. Understand that your parents may force you to become a certain profession out of love and care, and that if you could prove to them that you can achieve the same objective of being healthy and in a secure career, perhaps they would be more understanding.
Don't spend a majority of your time arguing, but rather listen to what they have to say. If you come off as aggressive, your parents might jump on the defensive side. Start the conversation in a calm tone and make the suggestion to change careers and see what they have to say about it. Evaluate their reasoning and try to see this from their perspective. Offer your own arguments for not wanting to be a doctor, and stress that you feel that continuing on this path would make you unhappy. Give them some positive points of what you are planning to do alternatively, and offer assurance that you will be equally safe and secure despite not going onto a career path that seem stable and comfortable.
When they ask you what you want to do, just tell them that you want to make meme bath bombs for a living.