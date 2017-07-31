This is usually a tough conversation for a lot of people to have. If you grew up wanting to be a doctor because of strict parental expectations, you might not know what you want to do besides being a doctor. In confronting your parents, it could be difficult because you don't want to upset them or strain your relationship. However, if this career path is indeed not one that you are passionate about and enjoy, it is better to stop it now than later.

Talk to your parents in a calm and non-confrontational tone. At the end of the day, this is your future, and all parents just wants to see their children be healthy and in a secure career. Understand that your parents may force you to become a certain profession out of love and care, and that if you could prove to them that you can achieve the same objective of being healthy and in a secure career, perhaps they would be more understanding.

Don't spend a majority of your time arguing, but rather listen to what they have to say. If you come off as aggressive, your parents might jump on the defensive side. Start the conversation in a calm tone and make the suggestion to change careers and see what they have to say about it. Evaluate their reasoning and try to see this from their perspective. Offer your own arguments for not wanting to be a doctor, and stress that you feel that continuing on this path would make you unhappy. Give them some positive points of what you are planning to do alternatively, and offer assurance that you will be equally safe and secure despite not going onto a career path that seem stable and comfortable.

